Rip Currents Prompt Haeundae Beach to Restrict Tubes for Summer Safety

This summer, Haeundae Beach has seen a ban on the use of tubes due to the dangerous rip currents sweeping through Busan, which have been pulling visitors into the ocean.

The district office has taken action to control tube usage as safety accidents continue to occur.

According to the Haeundae-gu Office Tourism Facility Management Office, despite water entry being permitted for five consecutive days from the 25th, tube use remains restricted due to weather conditions like rip currents and typhoons.

In July alone, tube use was prohibited nine times at Haeundae Beach and twice at Songjeong Beach. Vacationers can still enjoy water activities by swimming bare-handed or wearing life jackets, but tube use is strictly forbidden.

The Dangers of Rip Currents

A rip current is a strong flow of seawater rushing back into the sea after waves break near the shore, which can quickly pull vacationers from shallow waters to the deep sea, posing a significant risk of casualties. District offices and fire authorities monitor the rip current warning levels daily and implement necessary safety measures. The rip current forecast information is categorized into four levels: safety, caution, warning, and danger.

Safety Measures and Past Incidents

Haeundae Beach typically restricts sea entry when waves exceed 1 meter in height, and a level 4 (danger) rip current warning is issued. Entry is partially controlled under level 3 warning conditions. The ban on tube use is determined by real-time monitoring of rip currents and actual sea conditions, with actions usually taken between levels 3 and 4.

In 2017, about 70 people riding tubes were simultaneously swept out to sea at Haeundae Beach due to a rip current, requiring a large-scale rescue operation.

Recent Accidents Highlight Continued Risks

Typhoon Gaemi No. 3 has recently caused rising waves, leading to several safety accidents at Busan beaches due to rip currents.

On the 27th, at around 7:50 a.m., a man in his 70s was swept away by waves near the Mipo breakwater next to Haeundae Beach and died.

Later that day, at around 12:30 p.m., a person in his 30s windsurfing at Songjeong Beach was rescued by the Coast Guard after being swept away by waves.