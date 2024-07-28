Rise in Car Thefts in Ulsan Prompts Police Warning

46 car theft incidents were reported in the first half of this year in Ulsan, prompting authorities to urge car owners to exercise caution.

According to the Ulsan Metropolitan Police Agency, 41 of these cases have led to the arrest of 51 individuals.

The majority of the suspects are in their 30s (33.3%), followed closely by teenagers

(31.4%).

Apartment parking lots were the most common crime scenes, accounting for 34.7% of the thefts.

67.3% of the incidents occurred late at night, between midnight and 6 a.m. while all targeted vehicles were found to be unlocked.

“The criminals targeted vehicles by testing door handles of randomly parked cars or selecting those with side mirrors that were not folded. We urge residents to always lock their car doors after parking,” an Ulsan police officer said.

In response, the police plan to intensify their efforts to prevent car thefts by focusing on apartment and commercial parking lots.