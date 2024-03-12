Rise of Under-30 Tourists in Korea Linked to K-Content Popularity

South Korea saw a surge in young tourists last year, with one in three foreign visitors under the age of 30.

Data from the Korea Tourism Organization’s Tourism Data Lab revealed that out of the 11.03 million tourists, 3.93 million fell into this age bracket.

This trend, marking a significant increase over the past decade, reflects the growing allure of ‘K content’ like K-pop, K-food, and K-beauty.

The influence of Korean culture has drawn young travelers not only from neighboring countries like Japan and China but also from Europe, the Americas, and Oceania.

By country, it was high in Japan, China, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The proportion of Japanese tourists under the age of 30 is 42.3%, an increase of 15.7% compared to 10 years ago.

Among Chinese tourists, those under 30 years old were 38.3%, Thai 29.4%, and Vietnamese 35.7%.

Young people are coming not only from Asian countries, but also from countries such as Europe, the Americas, and Oceania.

Last year, the proportion of tourists under 30 from France was 43.6%, the UK 34.4%, Germany 33.9%, and the Netherlands 32.9%. Mexico also had 36.9%, Australia had 35.6%, and New Zealand had 30.7%. From the United States, it reached 28.5%.

Experts attribute this phenomenon to youths seeking immersive cultural experiences, from learning K-pop dances to indulging in Korean delicacies featured in dramas and movies, shaping a new era of tourism in Korea.