Rising Consumer Complaints as Music Festival Issues Surge

Consumer damage is on the rise as music festivals with multiple artists performing at different times become more popular. This includes instances where refunds are not issued even if the event is canceled.

The Korea Consumer Agency reported on the 5th that they have received 1,423 applications for damage relief related to performances and viewings from 2020 to May 31 of this year.

The agency noted that as restrictions on large-scale gatherings have lifted post-COVID-19, the demand and supply for performances have increased, along with related consumer complaints.

From January to May this year, there were 150 applications for damage relief, a significant 63% increase from the same period last year, which saw 92 cases. Among these, the most common issue, with 851 cases (59.8%), involved excessive penalty charges for canceling ticket purchases. Non-compliance with contracts, such as cancellation or interruption of performances, accounted for 399 cases (28%).

The Consumer Agency highlighted growing consumer complaints following the cancellation of the ‘Blue Spring Festival,’ which was scheduled for May this year. The organizing company has been delaying refunds for tickets purchased through their official website or Naver Smart Store.

Other issues included artists not attending due to poor management and attendees unable to enjoy performances due to disorganization.

To mitigate consumer damage, the Consumer Agency plans to recommend that performance organizers develop response plans for potential problems and enhance advance notifications.

They also advise consumers to verify the reliability of organizers through past cases, thoroughly review contract terms including viewing dates and refund policies, and keep supporting documents if the performance is canceled to ensure their intent to cancel is recorded.