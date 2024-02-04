Rising Demand for Pet-Friendly Accommodations Prompts Challenges for Hotel Industry

With a growing demand for dog-friendly accommodations, more lodging facilities are contemplating the introduction of pet-only rooms.

However, the hesitation stems from concerns about potential discomfort for certain customers who may not share the same enthusiasm for canine companions.

According to an official from a luxury hotel in Busan, the existing hotel infrastructure was not originally designed to accommodate dogs, and sensitivity among some patrons has led to the cancellation of pet-friendly initiatives at the review stage.

Only two luxury hotels — Lotte Signiel Hotel and the Grand Josun Hotel — currently offer suites catered to pets.

Both have been successful so far in selling out their packages catered to suites with dogs despite their higher prices.

In response to the surge in “dog packers” or people traveling with dogs, the city of Busan is strategically trying to position itself as a ‘pet tourism-friendly city.’

The Korea Tourism Organization and the Busan Tourism Organization collaborated on the pilot program, ‘Busan Travel with Dogs,’ set to be officially launched this spring.

The tourism portal, ‘Visit Busan,’ offers a dedicated service, ‘Busan, it’s great for dogs!’ providing information on dog-friendly tourist spots, lodging facilities, and restaurants.

Also, there is a noticeable uptick in the number of pets accompanying travelers on flights.

Air Busan reported a consistent increase, with pet numbers surpassing 10,000 annually for three consecutive years, compared to the 6,000 to 8,000 range recorded until 2020.