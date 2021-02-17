Image: Busan Biennale Organizing Committee
Ritika Biswas Chosen Artistic Director of 2021 Busan Sea Art Festival

The organizing committee of the Busan Biennale has chosen Ritika BISWAS from India to be the artistic director for the 2021 Sea Art Festival.

She is to be the first foreign and first female artistic director for the biannual representative art festival that is held in tandem with the Busan Biennale.

Born in 1995, Biswas is also the youngest person to take on the role at age 26.

Busan Sea Art Festival/Image: Busan Biennale Organizing Committee

Originally from Kolkata, India, Biswas studied Literature, Arts and Humanities at Yale-NUS Singapore, before achieving a Master’s Degree in Film and Screen Research from Cambridge.

She is currently a curator at the Nottingham New Art Exchange Gallery and has previously worked as an assistant curator at the Singapore ARNDT exhibition and co-director of the 2019 and 2020 Nottingham Art Mila Digital Festival.

The festival is expected to be held in October and November at Dadaepo beach.

