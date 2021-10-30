Riyadh Joins List of Candidates for World Expo 2030 as Candidature Closes

The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) has closed the candidature period for World Expo 2030.

Five countries have submitted competing candidatures to organize World Expo 2030: Russia (in Moscow), the Republic of Korea (in Busan), Italy (in Rome), Ukraine (in Odesa) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (in Riyadh).

Russia’s candidature is for a World Expo in Moscow between 27 April and 27 October 2030 under the theme “Human Progress: A Shared Vision for a World of Harmony”.

The Republic of Korea’s candidature is for a World Expo in Busan between 1 May and 31 October under the theme “Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future”.

Italy’s candidature is for a World Expo in Rome between 25 April and 25 October under the theme “The Horizontal City: Urban Regeneration and Civil Society”.

Ukraine’s candidature is for a World Expo in Odesa between 1 May and 31 October 2030 under the theme “Renaissance. Technology. Future”.

Saudi Arabia’s candidature is for a World Expo in Riyadh between 1 October 2030 and 1 April 2031 under the theme “The Era of Change: Leading the Planet to a Foresighted Tomorrow”.

The Secretary-General of the BIE, Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, stated: “The BIE welcomes these five candidatures, which attest to the strong and shared desire for nations around the world to come together to shape a common vision for peace and human progress. The expression of these different visions for the future will be of interest to us all as we learn more about these candidatures in the project evaluation phase.”

The project examination phase for World Expo 2030 will take place over the next year and a half.

Each candidate will submit a detailed candidature dossier, and the BIE will then organize Enquiry Missions, assessing the feasibility and viability of each candidature project.

The host country of World Expo 2030 will then be elected in 2023 by BIE Member States gathered in a General Assembly, on the principle of one country, one vote.

All candidature projects will be presented for the very first time to BIE Member States during the 169th General Assembly of the BIE on 14 December, and at all subsequent General Assemblies until the final vote.

World Expo 2020, taking place in Dubai, UAE under the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, opened on 1 October 2021 and will close on 31 March 2022.

The next World Expo will take place in Osaka, Kansai, Japan under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives” between 13 April and 13 October 2025.