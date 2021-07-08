Riyadh Likely to Join Race to Host World Expo 2030

The race to host the World Expo 2030 may be joined by Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, making it a three-way competition between Busan and Moscow, Russia.

According to the city of Busan, Mayor Park Heong-joon said at the government complex in Sejong, to partake in the budget consultation on the 7th, that “Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is likely to submit an application to host the World Expo.”

He added that “the deadline for application for the bid is until October 29, so there may be changes to the bidding race, however, it’s worth trying a three-way race between Moscow and Riyadh.”

There are 169 members of the International Exposition Organization (BIE) that decide the venue of the next World Expo by voting, with Africa being the largest continent with 54 members, 42 in Europe, 29 in Latin America, 16 in the Middle East, 15 in Asia, 11 in Oceania, and 2 in North America.

The Republic of Korea’s candidature on June 24th followed Russia’s candidature, submitted on 29 April, which opened the six-month window during which any other countries wishing to organize World Expo 2030 may notify the BIE of their candidature.

At the end of this candidature phase – on 29 October 2021 at 5 pm CET – the BIE will close the candidate list.

