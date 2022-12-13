Road Closures Due to Busan Fireworks Festival

Due to the Busan Fireworks Festival set to take place on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Gwangalli Beach, roads will be closed to traffic according to the following schedule:

Gwangandaegyo Bridge road closures due to the Busan Fireworks Festival

Full lane closure on the bridge (Haeundae ↔ Nam-gu)

Dec. 17, 15:30-24:00 – Upper level of the bridge

Dec. 17, 18:30-24:00 – Lower level of the bridge

Upper level of the bridge (Haeundae → Nam-gu)

Dec. 12 – Dec. 14, 20:00 – 6:00 Traffic will be down to one lane on the bridge.

Dec. 15, 20:00 – Dec. 16, 9:00 Traffic will be down to one lane on the bridge.

Dec. 16, 09:00 – Dec. 17, 15:30 Traffic will be down to two lanes on the bridge.

Lower level of the bridge (Nam-gu → Haeundae)

Dec. 14, 9:00 – Dec. 17, 18:30 Traffic will be down to one lane on the bridge.

Dec. 17, 24:00 – Dec. 18, 18:00 Traffic will be down to one lane on the bridge.

Road Closures around Gwangalli Beach on December 17th

10:00 – until the festival is over

Gwanganhaebyeon-ro will be closed between Eonyang Samgeori (three-way intersection) and Meeting Square. Traffic will be re-routed to Gwangnam-ro and Suyeong-ro

14:00 – until the festival is over

Hwangnyeongsan-ro will be closed between Kyungdong Construction Building and Mulmangol.

15:00 – until the festival is over

Gwanganhaebyeon-ro will be closed between Meeting Square and the entrance of Millak Waterside Park.

The one-way street next to Gwanganhaebyeon-ro will be closed between Eonyang bulgogi restaurant and Gwangmin Police Precinct. Traffic will be re-routed to Gwangnam-ro and Suyeong-ro.

16:00 – until the festival is over

Marine City 1-ro will be closed between Haewon Elementary School Samgeori and Haeundae Aratrium. Traffic will be re-routed to Marine City 2-ro and Marine City 3-ro.

17:00 – until the festival is over (except public transportation)

Gwanganhaebyeon-ro road closure will be expanded between 49-ho square and Eonyang Samgeori.

Gwangnam-ro will be closed between KBS Samgeori and Millakgyo (bridge).

Millaksubyeon-ro will be closed between Suyeonggyo (bridge) and Millakgyo (bridge).

Traffic will be re-routed to Suyeong-ro.

Hwangnyeongsan beltway will be closed between Jungang Church and Mulmangol, Yeonsan-dong via Hwangnyeongsan Beacon.

Igidaegongwon-ro will be closed between Busan Environmental Corporation Nambu Branch and Gonggwan Samgeori (3.8km)

18:00 – until the festival is over

Gwangnam-ro will be closed to all traffic including local buses and village/neighborhood buses. Traffic will be re-routed to Suyeong-ro.

Website (Korean)

Road closures may change depending on traffic conditions.