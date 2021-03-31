NewsBusan News

Road Expansion to Take Place in Front of Paradise Hotel in Haeundae

Haps Staff

The 200-meter road in front of the Paradise Hotel will be expanded from two lanes to four.

Haeundae-gu announced the expansion of the road which has become very congested with the opening of the LCT.

The road will be increased from a width of 17-meters to 20-meters with a roundabout being installed in front of the Pale de CZ.

As a result, 22 trees will need to be removed or replanted from the flower beds in front of the hotel as the width of the sidewalk will be reduced.

It is expected to take four months to complete after the start of construction, though no date for the beginning has been set.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Busan Has Third Highest Daily Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases Yesterday

BeFM News -
The city of Busan reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday increasing the cumulative caseload to 3,794.
Read more
Busan News

Yellow Dust Chokes Busan

BeFM News -
The first yellow dust warning in 11 years was issued in Busan yesterday with the average hourly fine dust concentration due to yellow dust would exceeding 800 micrograms per cubic meter
Read more
Busan News

No Positive Coronavirus Cases Found After All Foreign Employees at Construction Sites Tested

Haps Staff -
No one has tested positive in the test of some 1,800 foreign nationals who work in the city’s construction sites, which are seen as sites vulnerable to infections.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Extends Current Social Distance Level For Two More Weeks

BeFM News -
The city of Busan will extend the current social distancing level 1.5 for two more weeks starting March 29. 
Read more
Busan News

Citizens Encouraged to Participate in Earth Hour 2021 Event Tonight

Haps Staff -
Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).
Read more
Busan News

Parcel Delivery Theft on The Rise

Haps Staff -
As the number of online shopping deliveries has exploded in Korea due to fears of shopping outside during the coronavirus pandemic, an increase in parcel thefts is also on the rise.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
14 ° C
14 °
14 °
58 %
4.1kmh
0 %
Wed
14 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 