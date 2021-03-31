Road Expansion to Take Place in Front of Paradise Hotel in Haeundae

The 200-meter road in front of the Paradise Hotel will be expanded from two lanes to four.

Haeundae-gu announced the expansion of the road which has become very congested with the opening of the LCT.

The road will be increased from a width of 17-meters to 20-meters with a roundabout being installed in front of the Pale de CZ.

As a result, 22 trees will need to be removed or replanted from the flower beds in front of the hotel as the width of the sidewalk will be reduced.

It is expected to take four months to complete after the start of construction, though no date for the beginning has been set.