Road Safety in the UAE: Important Tips for Renters

Driving a car is a process strictly regulated by rules. However, they may vary depending on the country. To feel confident when renting a car, you need to familiarize yourself with the basic points that will help you avoid problems. It is also worth consulting with rental service instructors in advance if you are not entirely sure how to drive the chosen car.

Basic rules

These things may seem clear to you, but it’s important to mention them, because driving is a very responsible process.

Don’t forget to wear seat belts.

Drunk driving is prohibited. The blood alcohol percentage must be 0%. For such a violation you will face jail time in most cases.

In Dubai, traffic is on the right.

Don’t use your phone or other things that distract you from the road.

Keep your distance from other cars while driving.

The far left lane is for high-speed traffic, so be careful and use the other lanes when driving unless you want to drive at high speeds.

These rules are basic and are used in many countries, but for some, driving on the right side of the road, or a ban on driving after a glass of wine at lunch, will be unusual.

Check the vehicle

If you rented a car, you should make sure that there is no damage to it and that it is working properly. If there is damage before you start using the machine, it is necessary to record it, as it will be difficult to prove later that the damage was not caused by you. It may be that a description of the external defects of the car was not carried out, but after its delivery these damages were noticed. This way you will be charged for the repair.

Parking

Parking is a responsible part of driving. Since other cars or fences may be hit when parking incorrectly, you should be extremely careful.

In Dubai, parking is prohibited in places where the curb is yellow. But for such cases there are paid parking lots, which are indicated with special signs. On them you can also find information on how to pay for a parking space.

Also make sure you park in a designated area, such as a garage. Since scratches or any damage to rental vehicles may incur a charge, you must handle this issue responsibly. Be careful and choose parking spots with plenty of distance to keep you and your wallet safe.

Speed limits

Although Dubai has many expressways, there are speed limits everywhere. To monitor how drivers comply with these rules, special cameras are installed on each highway that record drivers exceeding the speed limit. Don’t risk driving on a road where the speed limit is 50 mph.

Different types of tracks have their own speed limits:

On the highway you can reach speeds of up to 70 mph.

On city roads the speed limit is 50 mph.

When driving on small country roads, maintain a speed limit of 25 mph.

Compliance with the speed limit is very important. This will protect not only the car, but first and foremost you. Nobody needs accidents, fines, and so on. Be careful and attentive, always check that your speed is within the speed limit on the motorway.

Be attentive and careful while driving, follow the rules and watch the road. Sure, when you drive a great car, you may feel like the king of the road, but caution never hurts anyone, right?