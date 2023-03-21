Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Road Toll Between Changwon and Busan to Increase by 100 Won from April 1st

Haps Staff

The toll on the road between Changwon and Busan on local road 1030 will be increased by 100 won from 1,000 won to 1,100 won for small vehicles from midnight on April 1, 2023.

According to the concession agreement, tolls for the road between Changwon and Busan are to be determined through consultation between Gyeongnam Highway Co., Ltd., the project operator, and Gyeongnam Province, the competent authority, by reflecting changes in the consumer price index of the previous year as of April  of each year

Accordingly, from April 1stthe price of small and medium-sized cars will be increased by 100 won each to 1,100 won for compact cars and 1,600 won for medium-sized cars. Large cars will be raised by 200 won to 2,100 won, and compact cars will be adjusted to 550 won.

Gyeongnam province’s decision to raise tolls this time is the first hike in five years since the 2018 cut and the second increase since the opening in 2013.

