Roadside Bus-only Lanes Changing Operation Hours From June 1

Effective June 1, 2021, the operating hours of roadside bus-only lanes in Busan will be changed.

Operating Hours of Roadside Bus-only Lanes in Busan

Current Hours: 7:00~9:00, 17:30~20:30 (except Saturdays and holidays)

New Hours: 7:00~9:00, 17:00~19:00 (except Saturdays and holidays)

Vehicle Violation Crackdown from 17:00 p.m. to 17:30 p.m.

Grace period is set to last for three months from June 1 to August 31, 2021

Removal of bus-only lane on Jagalchi-gil between Chungmu-dong Junction and Nampo Police Substation effective from June 1, 2021.