Robot Land Holding Various Spring Events

A ‘Refresh Robot Land’ event for 86 days from March 18 to June 11 at Masan Robot Land Theme Park.

Robot Land holds seasonal events every year. The entire facility has been redecorated in colorful pastel colors, including the mascot ‘Guardian Robot’, and additionally decorated with various flowers suitable for the spring season.

In particular, 23 different types of junk art, including happy dinosaurs, robot soldiers, robots cosplaying aliens, and bumblebees, which have been newly displayed in front of the Future Robot Pavilion in Robotland since March, are receiving favorable reviews. Junk art refers to upcycling works of art that are reconstructed into new works by recycling discarded waste.

In April, the ‘Black Clown’ performance, which was the most well-received among previous performances held at Robotland, will be re-enacted, showing various stunts such as mime and unicycle, as well as humorous comedy acting performances.

Also, for elementary school students to first-year middle school students, you can try out the ‘Paddle Boat’ experience, where you ride a boat on the water and drive it by turning the wheel yourself, and the ‘Water Walk’ experience, where you walk on the water in a large ball.

In May, the ‘Magic Performing Balloon Bubble Show’ using balloons and soap bubbles is held, and on weekends, the ‘Titan Robot Show’, where a 2.4m steel robot roams the streets and performs various performances, and dancing robots and a two-legged walking robot performance will also be presented.

During the Children’s Day holiday from May 5 to 7, a marching band that plays while marching proceeds with a parade with a robot carriage parade car. In addition, you can experience riding a fire truck and SOS lifesaving experience conducted in collaboration with the nearby fire department and police station.

Robot Land is holding various discount events such as affiliate card discounts (BC / Nonghyup), elementary / middle / high school / university freshman discounts (limited to students), and 1+1 discount for teenagers in the new semester.

For more information, visit the Robot Land website (robot-land.co.kr).