Robot Land Prepares New Experiences and Attractions

Gyeongnam province is accelerating efforts to revitalize Robot Land Theme Park by reinforcing contents and operating various attractions and experience programs.

The province is preparing various spring events and making it a robot land that everyone is looking for, judging that the number of visitors will increase as COVID-19 is alleviated and the weather clears up.

From May, a magic balloon, and bubble show using balloons and soap bubbles will be held at the central Dream Square.

On weekends, you can enjoy the ‘Titan Robot Show’, in which a 2.4m steel robot roams the streets and performs various performances. During the Children’s Day holiday (May 5-7), a marching band and a robot carriage will also hold a parade.

Through the robot playground, not only children but also contents that the whole family can enjoy together are being operated.

‘Let’s play Junk’, which uses small scrap metals to make a robot with your own personality, ‘Making a robot mask’ to make and paint a robot mask yourself, a ‘Dancing robot performance’ dancing to a song, and controlling a drone to overcome obstacles are prepared.

Food and beverage robots, ‘Cotton Candy Robot’ and ‘Ramen Boiler Robot’ are appropriately placed in the theme park to provide visitors with things to see and eat, making the robot-themed Robot Land more colorful.

Guide robots ‘NANA’ and ‘Sera’ placed in the central plaza stimulate the curiosity of visitors to the theme park, regardless of gender or age.

Last year, 3,246 people from 57 schools and organizations used the robot experience class, and field experience learning was well received with 81,447 people from 1,179 schools and organizations.