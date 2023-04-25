Ronn Branton Jazz Concert

Jazz legend Ronn Branton brings his musical talents down from Seoul for a concert on Thursday at the Busan Cinema Center.

Branton, who has lived in Korea for over 20 years and stars on the piano, will be joined onstage by saxophonist Song Hachul, Sean Pentland on bass, and Manuel Wayland on the drums and vocalist Lee Ju-mi.

Tickets range from 44,000 won to 66,000 won.

Event Information

Date & Time: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: VIP-seat 66,000 won, R-seat 55,000 won, S-seat 44,000 won

Website