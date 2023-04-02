Roxberry Juice Company Looks to South Korea

Utah-based Roxberry Juice Company has announced plans to expand its made-to-order smoothie experience outside the United States.

On the reboot of the international launch, founder Brad Davis shared, “Roxberry’s strict focus on using only healthy and natural ingredients is again driving our brand’s growth. Like here in America, we’re excited to find the right partners who are interested in the same success.”

Roxberry’s Davis has a history of building winning brands as a past partner and executive with Zuka Juice, Rumbi Island Grill, and Blendtec. Additionally, for 10+ years, he was President of Abundant Brands, a Utah-based restaurant development company, Development Agent for Subway Sandwiches, and the largest franchise partner of Costa Vida Mexican Grill. Using this experience, Roxberry is his latest vision — believing that consumers are drawn to businesses that follow intelligent trends like nutritious food choices.

Roxberry has again partnered with Bridging Culture Worldwide (BCW), a Korea-facing consulting firm. BCW CEO Don Southerton notes that Roxberry has begun looking for partners in South Korea to share its fresh, bold-flavored smoothie concept.

Southerton points out, “If an experienced Korean F&B brand is interested in expanding their business opportunities, we’d love to talk further about our concept. And with Roxberry, seeing and tasting is believing.”