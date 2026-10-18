Royal Russell School Busan to Begin Construction, Targeting 2028 Opening
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Busan News

Royal Russell School Busan to Begin Construction, Targeting 2028 Opening

By Haps Staff

Construction of Royal Russell School’s Busan campus is scheduled to begin on October 19 in Myeongji International New Town, with the British school targeting an August 2028 opening.

The campus will become the first foreign educational institution of its kind in southeastern Korea, marking a significant addition to Busan’s international education infrastructure.

According to Busan Metropolitan City, the school will be built on a site in Myeongji-dong, Gangseo-gu, and consist of six buildings with a combined floor area of 19,286 square meters.

The campus will incorporate the educational philosophy, core curriculum and academic management system of Royal Russell School in the United Kingdom, which has a history spanning more than 170 years.

City officials said the Busan campus is being designed to provide educational facilities and academic standards consistent with those of the British school.

The project has completed major administrative procedures, including development plan amendments and building permits issued earlier this year.

Busan has been working with the Busan-Jinhae Free Economic Zone Authority and Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH) to coordinate planning, approvals and construction preparations.

LH signed the construction contract on October 1 following an expedited bidding process. Initial work is scheduled to begin on October 19, with excavation and other civil engineering work expected to start in mid-November.

The city plans to continue monitoring construction progress and coordinating administrative preparations to keep the project on schedule for its planned opening.

Officials expect the school to strengthen Busan’s international education options while making the region more attractive to foreign businesses, professionals and families considering relocating to the city.

The development is also part of broader efforts to expand educational infrastructure in western Busan, particularly around the growing Myeongji International New Town area.

Busan Mayor Jeon Jae-soo said the city would continue working with relevant agencies to ensure construction and preparations proceed as planned ahead of the August 2028 opening.

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Haps Staff
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