Image: Philip Talmage, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Royal Russell School Proposes to Build a “British Culture Village” in Busan

Haps Staff

Royal Russell School, which plans to open in Myeongji International New Town by 2025-26, has proposed to build a “British Culture Village” in Busan.

Officials from the school visited Busan on the 18th and made the proposal to Busan City government officials.

They also proposed a visit by British Royal family members to the groundbreaking ceremony of the school which is scheduled to be held in the first half of next year.

Plans for the school include the school offering a K-12 education with two lecture buildings, a dormitory, and a gymnasium on 29,547 square meters of land at the Myeongji International New City Global Campus with 740 domestic and international students.

