The Temporary Capital Memorial Hall will host a special exhibition titled “Rubber Shoes” from July 30 to November 30 to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the Korean War Armistice Agreement.

The exhibition explores the history of rubber shoes, their production in Busan, and their role in daily life during the 1950s-60s, featuring various relics, photos, and videos.

The exhibition is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday through Sunday and admission is free.