Beginning yesterday, South Korea has taken stricter quarantine measures for arrivals from China.

Short-term visiting foreigners arriving from China – but excluding Hong Kong and Macau– are required to take a PCR test upon arrival and wait in a separate space until the test results are confirmed.

Korean nationals or long-term visiting foreigners must undergo a PCR test at the local public health center within one day of arrival, then wait at home until the test results are available.