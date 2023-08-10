The collaborative exhibition “Runway Singapore #SGFASHIONNOW,” jointly organized by KF ASEAN Culture House and Asia Civilisations Museum in Singapore, presents experimental contemporary fashion.

Exploring “What is Singapore fashion?” within the context of the city’s multicultural heritage, the ongoing series involves 27 designers and reflects ACM’s unique tripartite partnership involving LASALLE College of the Arts’ School of Fashion and Singapore Fashion Council.

This showcase highlights historical connections between Asian cultures and the world, emphasizing the broader context of Singaporean fashion within Asia.

Event Information

Period: Through October 29, 2023

Venue: KF ASEAN Culture House

Hours of Operation:

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Tuesday to Friday), 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on weekends

It is closed every Monday and on national holidays.

Cost: free

Hosted by: KF ASEAN Culture House, Asian Civilisations Museum