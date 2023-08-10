Image: KF ASEAN Culture House
Events

Runway Singapore #SGFASHIONNOW

By Haps Staff

The collaborative exhibition “Runway Singapore #SGFASHIONNOW,” jointly organized by KF ASEAN Culture House and Asia Civilisations Museum in Singapore, presents experimental contemporary fashion.

Exploring “What is Singapore fashion?” within the context of the city’s multicultural heritage, the ongoing series involves 27 designers and reflects ACM’s unique tripartite partnership involving LASALLE College of the Arts’ School of Fashion and Singapore Fashion Council.

This showcase highlights historical connections between Asian cultures and the world, emphasizing the broader context of Singaporean fashion within Asia.

Event Information

Period: Through October 29, 2023

Venue: KF ASEAN Culture House

Hours of Operation:

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Tuesday to Friday), 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on weekends

It is closed every Monday and on national holidays.

Cost: free

Hosted by: KF ASEAN Culture House, Asian Civilisations Museum

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

The Latest

Typhoon Khanun Aftermath: Here’s What We Know Happened in Busan

Chinese Group Tours Will Once Again Be Allowed to Visit Korea

HQ Announces Takeover of Legendary Basement Bar

Discover the Captivating World of Reptiles This Weekend in Busan

Namhae Advances Plans for Grand German Village Beer Festival

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan
broken clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
73 %
0.5kmh
75 %
Thu
26 °
Fri
29 °
Sat
29 °
Sun
29 °
Mon
29 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 