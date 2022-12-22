Rural Living Koreans Prefer to Live in Busan

A survey of young Korean people aged 19-39 who have lived in a rural area at least once, revealed that Seoul was the most popular place they would like to live in the future, followed by Busan, Jeju, and Gyeonggi-do.

In particular, young people who had lived only in rural areas had more hopes of living in Busan than in Seoul.

The Korea Research Institute for Human Settlements, a national policy research institute, published a report titled ‘Regional Mobility and Settlement of Young People’ with these contents.

This survey targeted 1,000 young people with experience living in rural areas.

The Korea Research Institute for Human Settlements said, “The target was young people who lived in the metropolitan area after living in the province as a student and now live in the metropolitan area or are still living in the province.”

The area where these young people would like to live in the future was Seoul, which was very high at 35.1%. It was followed by Busan (9.9%), Jeju (9.8%) and Gyeonggi (9.7%).

However, among young people who have only lived in rural areas, the response rate of wanting to live in Busan was the highest at 13.1% which was more than Seoul which received 12.5% of the vote.