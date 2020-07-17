Russian Cases of Coronavirus Jumps to 39 at Gamcheon Port

19 Russian sailors have been confirmed positive for COVID19 on Thursday putting the cumulative confirmed cases from the Port of Gamcheon in just a month to 39 people.

Last month’s 18 confirmed cases at the port were from just a single vessel, however, emergency flags have been raised at the port now as the confirmed cases have been detected from multiple Russian ships.

Over the past month, there have been six Russian ships with confirmed crews on board.

The Busan National Quarantine Station said 17 crews from the Regul vessel, 1 from the frozen cargo K vessel, and another from the M vessel from Russia have tested positive for the pandemic virus.