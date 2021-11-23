Russia’s “New Nation” Wins Non-Face-to-Face Online Eurasia K-Pop Dance Challenge

The city of Busan announced that it has selected the final winner of the non-face-to-face online Eurasia K-pop dance challenge “Let’s Busan Day”, which has been held for about two months since August along with the Busan Foundation.

“Let’s Busan Day”, in which 98 teams from three countries including Russia, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia participated, selected 30 teams to advance to the finals through preliminary rounds and real-time online popularity voting at home and abroad. had entered the

Through an online final judging last October, Russia’s St. Petersburg women’s four-member group New Nation became the final winner.

Domestic dance experts said that the New Nation team had a high understanding of the performance of the original song and that each individual individuality stood out well.

The New Nation team that won the final victory will be awarded a prize of $1,000 and a plaque, and will also be given the benefit of appearing on Arirang TV International Broadcasting’s regular K-pop program on the 26th.

In addition, by appearing in ‘Simply K-Pop’, a participatory concert broadcast where you can meet fans around the world through live performances in 118 countries around the world watched by 113 million people, it also will give them time to communicate and exchange with domestic idol groups through online fan meetings.

‘Simply K-Pop’ will be broadcast on Friday, November 26, and Saturday, November 27 at 1 pm on Arirang TV World Channel and Korea Channel, respectively.

The Eurasia Citizens Campaign, which the city of Busan has been conducting since 2016, is a public diplomacy event that promotes Busan through culture, art, and people-to-people exchanges by visiting major cities in Eurasia.

“Let’s Busan Day” was not held for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year, it was held as a non-face-to-face event due to the continuous request of young people in Eurasia.