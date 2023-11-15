Sacheon Advanced Aerospace Science Museum Reopens

Sacheon City celebrated the grand reopening of the Sacheon Advanced Aerospace Science Museum on the 15th.

The museum underwent a complete reconstruction as part of the Sacheon City Planning Competition-type Regional Tourism Development Project, which was selected by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2020.

Following a five-month content improvement initiative starting in May of this year, with an investment of 4.4 billion won, the museum officially reopened on the 1st.

The first floor is designed as an aviation-themed history and experience center, while the second floor focuses on space-related themes, featuring a 4D video theater, diorama zone, three types of VR experiences, and an airplane escape slide experience center.

Notably, Korea Aerospace Industries Co., Ltd. introduced the One Ticket Free Pass system from the 1st, offering integrated ticketing with the Aerospace Museum, enhancing visitor convenience. This integration allows visitors to explore both facilities with a single ticket.

The previously blocked entrance between the Sacheon Advanced Aerospace Science Museum and the KAI Aerospace Museum is now accessible at all times, effectively altering the visitor flow.

The museum which opened in March 2013, draws around 60,000 visitors annually.