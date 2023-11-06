Sacheon Air Show Draws 120,000 Spectators This Year

The 2023 Sacheon Air Show, held at Samcheonpo Bridge Park from the 4th to the 5th, drew a crowd of over 120,000 enthusiasts, solidifying its reputation as Korea’s premier air show festival.

The event, hosted under the theme ‘with Aerospace Administration’, saw active participation from the Air Force’s 3rd Training Wing, Gyeongsangnam-do, Sacheon City, and Korea Aerospace Industries.

While the decision to switch to a biennial schedule this year resulted in the exclusion of the Air Force Headquarters as co-host, the presence of the 3rd Training Wing underscored the show’s continued significance.

The Sacheon Air Show included flights from the Korea Black Eagles, nighttime events, a fireworks show, and performances.