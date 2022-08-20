Image: Sacheon City
Sacheon Air Show to Return This Year

Haps Staff

The Sacheon Air Show will return this year after three years, with the popular event taking place at Sacheon Air Field in Gyeongnam province from October 20-23.

This year’s air show, co-hosted by the Air Force, Gyeongnam-do, Sacheon-si, and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), will be held under the theme of ‘dream’.

120 various programs in 11 fields will be introduced. It aims to become a global air show by expanding from simply watching and enjoying to a competition that helps the development of the aerospace industry.

Fantastic aerobatics and free trial flights between the Air Force Special Flight Team, the Black Eagles, and Australia’s Paul Bennett Air Show, will be held at the world-class air show.

Image: Wikicommons

A demonstration flight of the LAH (small armed helicopter) developed by KAI, the Korean fighter KF-21, the Air Force’s latest aircraft, the F-35A, and the strategic asset E-737 aircraft will be exhibited on the ground.

You can also check out aerospace-related experience programs such as the KT-1 simulator experience and VR/AR that real pilots use when they are training.

A demonstration and experience of the national team WePlay, which won the grand prize at this year’s World Paper Airplane Competition, will also be presented.

Through the ‘Aviation weapon system parts sample exhibition’, you can check the localization of aviation parts and maintenance capabilities.

