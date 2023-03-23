Image: Gyeongnam province
Sacheon Airport to Start Summer Schedule from March 26

Haps Staff

Sacheon Airport will start operating the summer schedule from March 26th.

Sacheon Airport is currently served by two airlines, Jin Air and Hi Air, operating routes to Gimpo and  SacheonThis summer,  Jin Air’s Gimpo to Sacheon route will run 28 flights a week, Hi Air’s Gimpo to Sacheon route 31 flights a week, and Jeju to Sacheon route 17 flights a week

It is expected that the increased number of flights will further improve air traffic for residents of Gyeongnam and Jeju-do.   

Flights for summer routes can be reserved through the website of Sacheon Airport or the airlines and depending on the season, you can purchase a cheaper ticket than the KTX  fare,  so checking the website for ticket reservation information saves time and money. 

The summer schedule will be in effect until October 28.

