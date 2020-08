The Sacheon Airshow scheduled for October in Gyeongnam province has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The popular airshow is held each year at Sacheon Airfield which was scheduled to feature a June 25 70th reenactment flight and an F-16 ROK-US Airforce Friendship Flight among others.

They will host the next event on October 29-31, 2021 according to the promotion committee.