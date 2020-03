The city of Sacheon-si, in Gyeongsangnam-do, has announced the suspension of operation of its popular cable car due to COVID-19.

Additionally, Bito Campground will also be closed as the city looks to restrict groups of tourism in the region.

Prior to this, the city decided to temporarily close local cultural facilities and public cultural and sports facilities until COVID-19.

The Sacheon Culture and Arts Center and the Sacheon Museum of Art have been closed since the 24th of last month.