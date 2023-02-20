Sacheon Cable Car Natural Recreation Forest to Create a Wood Culture Experience Center

Sacheon City will create a wood culture experience center within Sacheon Cable Car Natural Recreation Forest, which has become a new healing tourist attraction.

The city plans to complete the creation of the wood culture experience center by 2025, starting with the design competition and program development this year with a total project cost of 5.2 billion won.

This Sacheon Cable Car Natural Recreation Forest Wood Culture Experience Center was promoted in 2022 after it was finally selected for the wood culture experience center creation project, a regional transfer project of the Forest Service.

The city installs various facilities using wood, such as a wood experience center, wood exhibition hall, wood playroom, and net adventure, to create a space where people can communicate with nature through education and play.

In particular, in connection with the Sacheon Cable Car Natural Recreation Forest, it will provide customized nature-friendly experience activities to users such as infants and young people, while developing sustainable experience programs.