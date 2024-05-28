Sacheon Cable Car to Change its Regular Closure Days

Starting in June, the regular closure days of the Sacheon Cable Car will shift from the first and third Mondays of each month to the first and third Wednesdays.

As visitor numbers are higher on Mondays compared to Wednesdays, customers requested the cable car remain open on Mondays and as a result, the regular closing schedule will be adjusted accordingly.

Riding the cable car offers a stunning view of the ‘Changseon Samcheonpo Bridge’, one of the highlights of the ‘Korea’s Beautiful Road Awards’.

Although Gaksan Station, the peak of the cable car route, is only 407 meters above sea level, it provides a picturesque panorama of Hallyeohaesang National Park, Samcheonpo Port, and the South Sea.