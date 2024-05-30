Sacheon City Library Set to Open June 1st

The Sacheon City Library will officially open its doors with an inauguration ceremony on June 1, followed by a month of special events.

The inauguration ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on June 1, with around 150 attendees, including Mayor Park Dong-sik, city and provincial council members, heads of local institutions and groups, and residents.

The library will open to the public the following day, on June 2.

The Sacheon City Library will operate from Tuesday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will be closed on Mondays and public holidays.

To celebrate its opening, the library has planned a series of events from June 1 to June 30.

These include exhibitions in partnership with the National Asia Culture Center, science concerts such as “Space Exploration with EXO Teacher” and “Starry Night Walk with the Library,” interactive fairy tale storytelling sessions for families, and humanities lectures on Culture Day, held on the last Wednesday of each month.

Completed in December last year, the Sacheon City Library boasts a total floor area of 5,270 square meters across four floors.

The project, which cost 25.8 billion won, is located in front of Banryong Park in Jeongdong-myeon and is designed as a “forest library,” integrating culture, information, and knowledge.