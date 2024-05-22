Sacheon City to Hold KBS Open Concert to Commemorate the Opening of the Aerospace Administration

Sacheon City will host the KBS Open Concert on May 28th at the Samcheonpo Sports Complex to commemorate the opening of the Korea Aerospace Administration, the Korean equivalent of NASA.

This concert will feature a diverse lineup of performers, including Oh Yu-jin, Kim Da-hyun, Nam Sang-il, Shin Seung-tae, Yuk Jung-wan’s Band, Seo Moon-tak, Sohyang, Lim Han-byeol, Dripin, and Youngpa, offering a variety of performances for all ages.

A special highlight will be a performance by Park Seo-jin, a trot singer from Sacheon and the city’s public relations ambassador, who is known as the “god of janggu.”

The concert recording will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on May 28th. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis for ticket holders starting at 6 p.m.

Free tickets will be distributed to Sacheon citizens at local administrative welfare centers starting at 9 a.m. on May 21st, and attendees must bring their ID to receive tickets.

There are 7,000 seats available for the concert and to ensure the safety and convenience of attendees, the city will provide shuttle bus services.

These shuttles will operate between the event site and key locations, including Samcheonpo Bridge Park and Palpo Port, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., with a one-hour break from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.