Sacheon City’s Aerospace Theme Park Upgrades its Track

Sacheon City has revitalized its beloved Aerospace Theme Park track trail into a rejuvenating health path. With an investment of 120 million won, the city recently completed a comprehensive maintenance project for the trail.

The 730-meter track trail, encircling the Aerospace Theme Park, had shown signs of aging with cracks and tears, prompting the need for renovation.

The city replaced the worn-out paving materials with am elastic rubberized surface, transforming the space into a pedestrian-friendly area ideal for leisurely walks and brisk exercise.

With a commitment to user comfort and safety, Sacheon City plans to allocate 10 billion won to prioritize major park projects and 1.6 billion won for ongoing maintenance this year.