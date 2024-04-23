Image: Sacheon City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Sacheon City’s Aerospace Theme Park Upgrades its Track

By Haps Staff

Sacheon City has revitalized its beloved Aerospace Theme Park track trail into a rejuvenating health path. With an investment of 120 million won, the city recently completed a comprehensive maintenance project for the trail.

The 730-meter track trail, encircling the Aerospace Theme Park, had shown signs of aging with cracks and tears, prompting the need for renovation.

The city replaced the worn-out paving materials with am elastic rubberized surface, transforming the space into a pedestrian-friendly area ideal for leisurely walks and brisk exercise.

With a commitment to user comfort and safety, Sacheon City plans to allocate 10 billion won to prioritize major park projects and 1.6 billion won for ongoing maintenance this year.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Gimhae’s ‘Todeogi’ Water Exhibition Returns to Yeonji Park

Ulsan City Launches ‘Bamboo Shoot Guardian Volunteer Group’ to Protect Taehwagang National Garden

Gyeongnam Province Introduces Foreign Language Counseling at Civil Complaint Call Center

Yangsan Announces Major Bus Changes Around Sasong New Town

Korea Destinations: Barefoot Walking Path Opens at Yulhacheon Park in Gimhae

Korea Destinations: Spring Comes Alive at Geochang Changpowon Gardens

The Latest

Busan Expands “Let’s Play with English” Program after Successful Pilot

Busan, Seoul, and Gwangju Unite for ‘Korea Art Festival’

K-Pet Fair Comes to BEXCO This Weekend

Korea Destinations: Nighttime Tours of Gyeongbok Palace Return in May

‘유네스코 영화 창의도시 부산’ 본격 시작! 제41회 부산국제단편영화제 개최

Gimhae’s ‘Todeogi’ Water Exhibition Returns to Yeonji Park

Busan
broken clouds
12 ° C
12 °
12 °
94 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Tue
13 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 