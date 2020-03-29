Image: Sacheon City
Sacheon Discouraging Guests From Visiting its Cherry Blossoms

Haps Staff

Sacheon City in Gyeongnam province announced that it would control all vehicles from entering Seongjin-ri, Yonghyeon-myeon, one of the most popular cherry blossom spots in the region, until the 12th of April.

The had previously canceled the popular cherry blossom festival in Seongjin-ri which was supposed to begin the past Saturday.

While visitors may still head out to enjoy the spring blossoms, hand disinfectants are to be installed everywhere, a visitor fever check and a campaign to move social distance are planned.

“Even though it is the cherry blossom season, due to COVID-19 we are promoting to refrain from visiting Seonjin-ri. Even if it is uncomfortable and difficult, we ask for your understanding until the end of the crisis,” a city official said.

Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

