Sacheon Rock Festival and Street Performance Project Postponed Due to Typhoon Khanun

In response to the impending threat posed by Typhoon ‘Kanun,’ the Sacheon Cultural Foundation has taken the decision to postpone two major events — the eagerly anticipated ‘Sacheon Rock Festival’ and the ‘Street Performance Activation Project.’

Originally scheduled to kick off at Samcheonpo Bridge Park on August 12, the ‘Sacheon Rock Festival’ has been rescheduled to take place on September 16 at  p.m.

The revised lineup promises a captivating evening with renowned acts such as Korea’s punk rock sensation ‘No Brain’ and the exceptionally talented singer-songwriter ‘Monday Kids.’

Likewise, the ‘Street Performance Activation Project,’ which was set to unfold over two consecutive days on August 10th and 11th, will now see its performances split across August 17th and 21st.

The altered schedule includes vibrant performances on the 17th along the Saju-ri shopping street, featuring acts like ‘Smile Harmony,’ ‘Kim Gyu-min,’ ‘Ha Seung-mok,’ and the ‘Saesol Tong Guitar Club.’

On the 21st, ‘Ukul Harmony’ and the ‘Acoustic Brothers’ will take the stage at the Kunmyeong-myeon Wansa Market.

The decision to reschedule these events was influenced by the looming threat of Typhoon Khanun.

With the typhoon’s path encompassing Korea and concerns about potential damages, organizers deemed it inappropriate to proceed with the festivities under such circumstances.

