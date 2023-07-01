Sacheon Sea Cable Car Extends Hours for Summer

Sacheon City Facility Management Corporation has announced that the operating hours of the Sacheon Sea Cable Car will be extended during the summer season.

Starting from July 1st until August 20th, the cable car will operate for an additional two hours, providing visitors with more time to enjoy the scenic views.

Currently, the cable car operates from 9 am to 7 pm, taking into account the sunset time and customer preferences. However, on Fridays and Saturdays, known as nights open to the public, the operating hours will be extended until 9 pm.

It is important to note that ticket sales will close one hour before the end of each operation.

However, in the event of unforeseen inclement weather conditions such as strong winds or lightning strikes, ticket sales may close earlier. Visitors are advised to check the official website or contact the customer center in advance for any updates.

Additionally, during the month of August, the cable car will only be closed for one day, on the 21st (Monday), instead of the usual regular holiday on the 7th (Monday).

Since its opening in April 2018, the Sacheon Bada Cable Car has attracted over 1 million visitors within 350 days and generated sales exceeding 42 billion won. It has become a prominent tourist attraction in Sacheon and a driving force for the local economy.

Considering the current passenger trends, it is projected that the cumulative number of passengers will surpass 3 million in July. As a token of appreciation to cable car customers, a customer appreciation event is being planned to express gratitude for their continued support.