Sacheon Sea Cable Car to be Closed February 19-23

By Haps Staff

The Sacheon Sea Cable Car will undergo significant maintenance in the first half of 2024, with a scheduled closure from February 19th to 23rd.

During this period, safety inspections will be carried out at the Daebang, Choyang, and Gaksan stops, along with non-destructive testing, brake checks, and prop maintenance.

Efforts will be made to enhance stability and comfort by adjusting wire rope tensioner bogie travel distances, replacing hydraulic oil, and thoroughly cleaning the cabins.

Equipped to endure storm winds of up to 22 meters per second, the cable car boasts additional wind-measuring instruments on all pillars to ensure safety during adverse weather.

