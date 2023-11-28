Image: Sacheon-gun
Sacheon Sea Cable Car to Undergo Maintainance From December 4-8

Sacheon Sea Cable Car will undergo extensive maintenance to uphold its reputation as ‘the world’s safest cable car’ and will be temporarily closed from December 4 to 8.

During this maintenance period, a comprehensive inspection will be conducted, encompassing electrical equipment safety checks at Daebang, Choyang, and Gaksan stops, rope cleaning, non-destructive testing, and replacement of various consumables.

Special attention will be given to the cable car’s bull wheel, drive liner, belt, buffer spring, and oil to enhance stability and ensure a comfortable experience for passengers.

Recognized globally as the safest cable gondola, the Sacheon Sea Cable Car is engineered to operate safely even in stormy winds of 22 meters per second, thanks to the use of a bi-cable instead of a mono cable.

The cable car will reopen on December 9th.

