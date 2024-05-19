Sacheon Unveils Double-Decker Buses

Sacheon’s “Love City Tour” just got an upgrade with the introduction of brand new double-decker buses.

These open-air vehicles offer a unique way to experience the city’s culture, tourism, and history, all while enjoying breathtaking ocean views.

Starting this month, the double-decker buses aim to boost interest in the existing Love City Tour. They provide riders with a chance to create unforgettable memories as they explore Sacheon from a whole new vantage point.

The double-decker buses boast a charming design that incorporates four mascots developed for a regional tourism project: Toa, Loki, Koba, and Shushu. Additionally, they feature Sacheon Sea Cable Car’s beloved mascots, Popo & Dori.

The Sacheon Love City Tour offers five regular tour courses: cultural, historical, flight/experience, moonlight, and a 1-night, 2-day option. Each course is designed to showcase the city’s stunning natural beauty, unique culture, and historic sites.

Since April 2024, the tour operator has introduced a special “Aviation Industry Tourism Tour.”

This course combines the city’s rich aviation heritage with its tourism offerings and runs on the second and fourth weeks of every month.