Lifestyle

“Safe Accommodation Packages” Offered to Overseas Visitors to Busan at 11 Local Hotels

Haps Staff

In order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus infection, safe accommodation packages at affordable prices are offered at select hotels in Busan so that families from overseas can stay for cheap.

The city of Busan announced that it will operate the ‘safe accommodation packages’ at 11 hotels in Busan until June 30 to prevent the infection from spreading among foreign residents and family.

By using the safe accommodation package, families from overseas can stay at the hotels for 30% to 80% cheaper than its existing accommodation price.

Anyone who wants to use safe accommodation can make reservations at the Busan Tourism Association website (Korean only) or by telephone to the hotel.

When making a reservation at the hotel, please tell them that you want to use the ‘Busan Safe Accommodation Package’ with the specified reservation number.

Rating

 

Hotel name

Room rate/ discount

Reservation phone number

Available service/ facilities

5 stars

Busan Lotte Hotel

(Busan-Jingu)

120,000 won (79%)

051-810-1000

Breakfast (charged)

4 star

Commodore Hotel Busan

(Jung-gu)

From 50,000 won (75%)

051-461-9701

Breakfast (charged), Business Center, Fitness center, swimming pool

3 stars

Benikea Haeundae

Hotel Mariane

(Haeundae-gu)

From 40,000 won (80%)

051-606-0600

Coin laundry, business center, convenience store, Sky Lounge (external food is allowed)

Arban City Hotel

(Yeonje-gu)

45,000 won

051-851-9949

Coin laundry, Business center, Fitness center

Tower Hill Hotel

(Jung-gu)

Inquire at the hotel (50%)

051-250-6100

Consignment laundry, Business center, Fitness center

Homers Hotel

(Sooyoung-gu)

78,000 won (65%)

051-750-8000

Breakfast (charged), Business Center, Fitness center, Sauna

2 stars

Ibis budget

Ambassador Haeundae

(Haeundae-gu)

Inquire at the hotel (70%)

051-901-1100

Coin laundry

Toyoko Inn Busan Seomyeon

(Busan Jingu)

40,000 won (30%)

051-638-1045

Breakfast (free), Coin laundry, Business center

Toyoko Inn Busan Station

(Dong-gu)

40,000 won (30%)

051-466-1045

Breakfast (free), coin laundry, Business center

Hotel Noah

(Jung-gu)

55,000 won (45%)

051-710-6777

Breakfast (free), Free laundry, Fitness center

Korea Tourism

Quality Certification

Solaria

Nishitetsu Hotel Busan

(Busan- Jingu)

60,000 won

(70%)

051-802-8585

Breakfast (charged)

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

City to Crackdown on E-Scooter Riders as Accidents Increase

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that it will conduct joint crackdowns with the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency on kickboard riders, as accidents have been occurring more frequently as of late.
Read more
Lifestyle

Apple Garusogil in Gangnam Reopens

Haps Staff -
Apple's flagship store in Garusogil, Gangnam in Seoul has reopened over the weekend.
Read more
Lifestyle

119 Rescue Dogs, The Four-legged Heroes of the Busan Fire Department

Haps Staff -
The Busan Fire Department also has three such heroes -- Yuri, a shepherd, Hero, also a shepherd, and Chungseong, a malinois -- who help with search and rescue efforts.
Read more
Lifestyle

Instagram Usage Sees Large Drop In Korea as Coronavirus Keeps People Indoors

Haps Staff -
While spring is one of the most popular times of the year for people to be out taking Insta-worthy pictures in nature, the coronavirus pandemic which has led to many to stay indoors has taken its toll with Instagram posting falling 9% in Korea.
Read more
Lifestyle

What are the Worst Times of Day for Pollen Allergy Sufferers in Busan?

Haps Staff -
Pollen allergy sufferers may want to take extra precautions in the morning as a recent study indicates.
Read more
Lifestyle

High-End Hotels in Busan Offering Unique Packages to Entice Customers to Come Back

Haps Staff -
Luxury hotels across the city are offering unique promotions in hopes of enticing customers to return.
Read more

The Latest

BEXCO to Begin Hosting Some Exhibitions By the End of April

Busan News BeFM News -
The local MICE industry plans to reopen some exhibitions in Busan starting from the end of this month.
Read more

“Safe Accommodation Packages” Offered to Overseas Visitors to Busan at 11 Local Hotels

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
In order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus infection, safe accommodation packages at affordable prices are offered at select hotels in Busan so that families from overseas can stay for cheap.
Read more

Busan’s Beaches Won’t Begin Summer Operations in June

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Beaches in Busan won't open early for summer operations this year even with fewer restrictions on social distancing that have been announced by the government.
Read more

Citizens Will Be Able to Get Three Masks Each From Next Week

Busan News BeFM News -
The government announced yesterday it will allow people in South Korea to buy three discounted face masks per week under a public distribution system and also announced a plan to supply Korean War veterans abroad with 1 million masks.
Read more

Busan Police Begin Investigation Into Ex-Mayor Oh Keo-don

Busan News Haps Staff -
The Busan Police Agency has begun an investigation into the ex-Mayor of Busan, Oh Keo-don, after his surprising resignation yesterday over sexual misconduct against a civil servant.
Read more

Busan to Provide Financial Support For Cultural Artists

Arts & Culture BeFM News -
The city of Busan has decided to provide financial support for cultural artists having difficulties in their livelihood and creative activities due to COVID-19.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
14 ° C
14 °
14 °
71 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Sat
13 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
18 °

Dine & Drink

Bollywood Brings Back its Vegan Buffet this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will bring back its popular "Vegan Buffet" this Sunday.
Read more

Busan Bites: Original No. 18 Wandang House Balguksu

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
The restaurant, well-known throughout the city has carried on its family business across three generations, opening in 1947.
Read more

Lotte Hotel Adds its Popular Salad Box to its Drive Through Menu Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon has added the first-floor Lounge's Salad Box to its existing drive-through menu service.
Read more

Where to Enjoy Taco Tuesday in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Busan also has a couple of options for those looking to get their Taco Tuesday fix.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea