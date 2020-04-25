“Safe Accommodation Packages” Offered to Overseas Visitors to Busan at 11 Local Hotels

In order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus infection, safe accommodation packages at affordable prices are offered at select hotels in Busan so that families from overseas can stay for cheap.

The city of Busan announced that it will operate the ‘safe accommodation packages’ at 11 hotels in Busan until June 30 to prevent the infection from spreading among foreign residents and family.

By using the safe accommodation package, families from overseas can stay at the hotels for 30% to 80% cheaper than its existing accommodation price.

Anyone who wants to use safe accommodation can make reservations at the Busan Tourism Association website (Korean only) or by telephone to the hotel.

When making a reservation at the hotel, please tell them that you want to use the ‘Busan Safe Accommodation Package’ with the specified reservation number.