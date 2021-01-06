Image: City of Busan
Safety Concerns Forces Drawbridge Events at Yeongdo Bridge to Decrease

Haps Staff

Yeongdo Bridge will only open its drawbridge once a week, down from one a day, due to safety concerns.

According to local media, the bridge is suffering from vibrations that are seven times the international standard when opening.

The city of Busan believes the vibrations were caused by the large fluctuation of temperatures in the city during the year causing thermal expansion on parts of the bridge.

The Busan Facilities Corporation which controls the bridge also announced that the bridge won’t be opened if temperatures rise above 30’C or below -5’C.

The bridge will now only open once a week on Saturdays from 2 p.m., however, only once Covid-19 measures allow it, as the bridge temporarily suspended the opening events since February 25 of last year.

Yeongdo BridgeYeongdo Grand Bridge, Busan’s first bridge to connect the mainland to an island, was built in 1934 and re-opened after being shut down for 47 years in 2013.

