Safety Concerns Rise as Yacht Tours Thrive in Busan

Despite welcoming approximately 1 million annual users, the Suyeongman Yacht Center is facing increasing criticism for its lax safety measures, sparking concerns over the escalating risk of accidents during yacht tours.

According to the Kookje Shinmoon, Busan Marina Ship Rental Cooperative reported that the number of yacht tour users this year is nearing 1.2 million, representing an annual increase from 1 million in 2022. The surge in popularity is attributed to partnerships with overseas travel companies in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

Despite the rise in numbers, yacht companies and organizations responsible for managing yacht tours remain indifferent to the ongoing safety concerns.

Haeundae-gu Office explained its limited jurisdiction, stating that they check safety equipment upon receiving complaints, but as they do not own the ships, managing the situation after departure is difficult.

The Busan City Sports Facilities Management Office, which oversees Suyeongman Yacht Center, clarified its focus on mooring facilities, underscoring the challenges in monitoring events post-departure.

The Busan Regional Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Office, responsible for ship management, likewise passed on management responsibility, asserting that illegal matters during operation fall under the Coast Guard’s jurisdiction.

While various organizations deflect responsibility, safety aboard the yacht tours is becoming increasingly worrisome.

Routes are not separately designated, resulting in simultaneous operations of dozens of yachts along photo-friendly routes such as around the Gwangan Bridge without defined schedules or individual paths, heightening the risk of dangerous trips.

Basic safety measures, such as wearing life jackets, are left to the autonomy of the company. The Busan Marina Ship Rental Industry Cooperative noted that although it is a rule to wear life jackets, only two-thirds of all yacht tour companies in Busan are part of the association. Companies outside the union operate without mandatory safety education and supervision.

As yacht tours attract not only Koreans but also foreigners, the urgency for public safety management is increasingly growing.