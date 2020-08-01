Safety Guidelines for Vacationers During the Holiday Season to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

The Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (KCDC) issued guidelines on how to have a safe vacation during the holiday season and asked that people comply with COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

During the holiday season, beaches and amusement parks (including water parks) can become crowded, and restaurants and entertainment venues near tourist attractions may become vulnerable to COVID-19 transmission as a result.

In order to prevent transmission, it is asked that people spend this year’s vacation in a safe, relaxed, and restful manner.

In addition, it is asked that people keep the three dos and three don’ts:

Dos:

— Wear a mask when indoors

— Minimize time spent in rest stops and restaurants

— Maintain social distancing (2m recommended, 1m minimum)

Don’ts:

— Do not go on a vacation when you have a fever or respiratory symptoms

— Refrain from visiting closed and crowded places, such as entertainment venues, while avoiding crowded vacation spots and busy hours.

— Avoid activities that produce droplets and physical contact