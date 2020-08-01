Safety Guidelines for Vacationers During the Holiday Season to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

The Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (KCDC) issued guidelines on how to have a safe vacation during the holiday season and asked that people comply with COVID-19 prevention guidelines.
During the holiday season, beaches and amusement parks (including water parks) can become crowded, and restaurants and entertainment venues near tourist attractions may become vulnerable to COVID-19 transmission as a result.
In order to prevent transmission, it is asked that people spend this year’s vacation in a safe, relaxed, and restful manner.
In addition, it is asked that people keep the three dos and three don’ts:
Dos:
— Wear a mask when indoors
— Minimize time spent in rest stops and restaurants
— Maintain social distancing (2m recommended, 1m minimum)
Don’ts:
— Do not go on a vacation when you have a fever or respiratory symptoms
— Refrain from visiting closed and crowded places, such as entertainment venues, while avoiding crowded vacation spots and busy hours.
— Avoid activities that produce droplets and physical contact