Safety Inspections of Major Tourist Destinations and Suspension Bridges in Changwon City Conducted

In order to secure the safety of outing tourists in preparation for the fall holiday season, Changwon Special City will conduct safety inspections of major tourist attractions and suspension bridges until October 18, when the number of visitors during the fall holiday season is expected to increase as social distancing is lifted.

This inspection will be carried out for 23 major tourist destinations and five suspension bridges in the area, and eight of them will be inspected in a substantial way through a joint inspection with private experts (civil engineering, architecture, electricity, firefighting) and also public-private partnership.

The main inspection items are checking for cracks and ground subsidence risk in major tourist destinations, if electrical facilities such as earth leakage breakers and emergency generators are operating normally, and if fire detectors and firefighting facilities are operating normally. Structural parts and hanger damage will be intensively inspected.

The inspection focuses on preventing safety accidents by detecting and removing risk factors in advance.

Minor risk factors found during the inspection are immediately repaired, and those that take some time and budget are to be remedied at the appropriate site. 

