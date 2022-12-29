NewsBusan News

Safety Measures to be Expanded for NYE, Sunrise Events in Busan

BeFM News

New Year’s countdown and sunrise events are opening throughout Busan for the first time in three years since the pandemic started.

Police expect about 5,000 people to gather at Yongdusan Park for the Busan Citizens’ Bell Tolling Ceremony. In addition, some 60,000 people are expected at 13 major attractions including Gwangalli and Haeundae beaches for the New Year’s sunrise events.

They are planning to inspect safety vulnerable sites while preparing measures to disperse visitors, control traffic, and resolve congestion.

In particular, police squads will support the bell-tolling and sunrise events, focusing on areas expecting large crowds.

Suyeong District will use 1,500 drones for the country’s largest drone show for the Busan Countdown 2023 event at Gwangalli Beach on the 31st.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
-0 ° C
-0 °
-0 °
51 %
2.6kmh
0 %
Thu
3 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
6 °
Sun
7 °
Mon
6 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 