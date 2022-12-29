Safety Measures to be Expanded for NYE, Sunrise Events in Busan

New Year’s countdown and sunrise events are opening throughout Busan for the first time in three years since the pandemic started.

Police expect about 5,000 people to gather at Yongdusan Park for the Busan Citizens’ Bell Tolling Ceremony. In addition, some 60,000 people are expected at 13 major attractions including Gwangalli and Haeundae beaches for the New Year’s sunrise events.

They are planning to inspect safety vulnerable sites while preparing measures to disperse visitors, control traffic, and resolve congestion.

In particular, police squads will support the bell-tolling and sunrise events, focusing on areas expecting large crowds.

Suyeong District will use 1,500 drones for the country’s largest drone show for the Busan Countdown 2023 event at Gwangalli Beach on the 31st.