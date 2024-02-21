Image: City of Busan
Saha-gu to Host the National Dadaepo Kite Festival This Saturday

By Haps Staff

Saha-gu will host the ‘Dadaepo National Kite Flying Festival’ at Dadaepo Beach from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the 24th, marking the arrival of the first full moon of the year.

Organized in collaboration with the Busan Folk Kite Preservation Society, this event promises an array of activities for everyone.

Participants can engage in traditional kite education and crafting sessions, kite flying competitions, kite flying demonstrations, and enjoy folk play experiences.

The festivities kick off with the opening ceremony at 2 p.m., featuring performances such as Dadaepo Furisori and Samulnori, both recognized as intangible cultural assets of Busan Metropolitan City.

Kite flying holds deep cultural significance, symbolizing the tradition of ushering in prosperity and warding off misfortune from the first day of the lunar new year until the year’s first full moon.

