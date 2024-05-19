Sajik Indoor Stadium to Get Upgraded Facilities

The city of Busan has announced plans to significantly enhance the facilities at Sajik Indoor Stadium, the home of the professional basketball team Busan KCC, which recently won the championship for the first time in 27 years.

The upgrades will include replacing the entire gymnasium floor, installing a new electronic display board that is four times larger, upgrading flexible seating, and adding a concession stand. These improvements aim to boost KCC’s athletic performance and enhance the fan experience.

The city initially overhauled the facilities when KCC moved from Jeonju to Busan in August last year, ahead of the 2023-2024 basketball season.

However, during the third and fourth games of the championship series held at Sajik Gymnasium, issues were raised regarding inadequate facilities, including a small electronic display, outdated seats, and insufficient concessions.

Recognizing these shortcomings, Busan Mayor Park Heong-jun visited Sajik Gymnasium on May 9 and acknowledged the need for a stadium that can accommodate 10,000 spectators.

He directed immediate improvements, considering citizen and KCC feedback. The total cost for these upgrades is estimated at 3.1 billion won.

The final seriees saw more than 10,000 spectators for two consecutive games for the first time in 12 years, signaling a revival in popularity largely attributed to KCC’s success.

Despite the planned enhancements, there are differing opinions between KCC and the Busan Sports Facilities Management Office, which oversees sports venues in the region.

KCC expressed disappointment that their input was not incorporated into the renovation plans.

A KCC representative stated, “We proposed a more efficient plan during the selection and design process, but the management office chose a costlier and longer method.”

This approach could delay the installation of the new electronic display board, potentially disrupting the home opener for the next regular season.